Australian actress Rebel Wilson has floored us once again with another stunning outfit.

The Pitch Perfect star just shared a super-cool photo on her Instagram page, showing herself posing in a black swimsuit, blue sunhat and shades.

"Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now," wrote Rebel, 41.

WATCH: Take a look inside Rebel Wilson's home

The star, who recently lost 60lbs with a strict exercise and clean eating regime, looked incredible in the scuba-style beachwear - and not surprisingly, the fan reaction to Rebel's cool beach snap was immense.

One told her: "Wow, so so so so so so so amazing. You deserve to be incredibly proud of your dedication," while another wrote, "Move over Pam Anderson, we got a new Baywatch babe! Yaassss gurl!"

Rebel Wilson looking amazing on the beach

A third follower said: "Unbelievable transformation. Until you've gone through one, you truly don't know how hard it is. Fantastic Rebel. Keep inspiring."

And there were plenty of comments about Rebel's gorgeous black swimsuit. "Fabulous and confident. Loving that suit!" wrote a fan.

The swimsuit in question is by the designer Lisa Marie Fernandez and is perfect for a dip in the sea. The 'Farrah bonded swimsuit' is available to buy from Net-A-Porter, priced £357.66 ($395).

Farrah bonded swimsuit, £355.66, Net-A-Porter

Earlier in the day, Rebel wowed us in some striking biker shorts which looked equally fabulous.

The star spent the Memorial Day weekend in Florida, where she attended the World Polo Pride tournament on Palm Beach and aptly wore the Rider Short in Ribbed Knit.

Sharing photos with the polo players, she explained: "OMG can I just say I LOVED getting to be the trophy girl at the inaugural @worldpolopride event in Palm Beach this weekend."

