Holly Willoughby has caused quite a stir with her latest Instagram post. The This Morning star took to the social media site on Monday evening to share a selfie showing her holding a crystal over one eye.

The snapshot shows Holly with a serious expression as she stares directly down the camera, the large crystal held up to her face. "High vibrations…" she wrote, adding a fairy emoji. The crystal itself appears to be Celestite – a delicate blue mineral that has an association with heaven, the angelic realms and divinity.

Safe to say, her fans were seriously divided in their reactions. Rochelle Humes responded by sharing a series of star emojis, while another follower simply wrote: "If you know, you know!!" A third added: "Revealing your true self."

However, a number of fans were sceptical about the meaning behind the TV star's post. "What is going on Holly?!" one enquired, while a second wrote: "You joke, but some adults believe in this stuff." A third simply stated: "Nonsense."

It's by no means the first time Holly has shared her fondness for crystals. In October she got fans talking when she revealed her morning ritual - featuring a tealight and a crystal placed on her kitchen counter, while white sage incense burned in a copper pot.

"Morning rituals... #whitesage for purification not inhalation before you ask!" Holly joked in the caption.

Her healing crystal of choice appeared to be a deep red colour, which is said to provide strength, boost energy and even make you feel more connected to your physical body.

Holly is not the only star to promote the healing powers of crystals. Back in 2019, Victoria Beckham revealed she not only owns several crystals of her own but she never leaves the house without them.

She explained: "The other thing that I love are these little crystals seeds that I keep in a little pouch. These are little tiny crystal seeds that I'll sometimes plant in plants around the house, they're good for energy. They make me feel good.”

