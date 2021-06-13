Amy Robach speaks out after photo of her youthful-looking dad gets fans talking The Good Morning America star is currently training for the Berlin Marathon

Amy Robach looks far younger than her years, and it's now easy to see why!

The Good Morning America star caused quite the stir on social media over the weekend after sharing a photo of herself and husband Andrew Shue posing with her dad while training for the upcoming Berlin Marathon.

In the caption, Amy wrote: "Got my game face on and then smiles all around. Week 3 of training… 17 more to go! Gonna be our first daughter/ dad race @berlinmarathon."

Amy's father caught many people's attention due to his youthful appearance, with many fans commenting on his genetics.

"Why does he look young enough to be a brother though," one follower wrote, while another commented: "Nooo that's your father?" to which Amy replied: "Yup and I heard that all my life [crying with laughter emoji]." A third simply added: "Ageless."

Amy is incredibly close to her parents, and often shares picture of herself with her lookalike mother Joanie on social media – who is equally as youthful looking.

GMA star Amy Robach shared a photo with her youthful-looking father

The ABC star recently shared a sweet post with her mother and daughter Ava, 18, revealing that the trio had all gone to get a matching tattoo for the teenager's graduation gift.

"She came up with the idea of an edelweiss flower - a symbol of strength and courage and a mother’s love for her daughter!" Amy captioned the post, which featured three pictures of the women holding out their arms.

"It’s our first tattoo and it was absolutely painless! A huge thank you to the beautiful artistry of @hnnhtattoo for making our permanent bond of love so special!"

Amy with her mother - who is equally youthful looking!

Ava's flower had a stem while Amy and Joan, whom Ava calls Noanie, were inked with just the petals.

The teen also shared pictures of the moment they were in the studio, calling her mom "Queen Amy" and praising her grandma, sharing: "67 years young! First tattoo!"

The GMA star is a doting mom to two daughters

Amy enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family and is mom to daughters Ava and Annie, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

The journalist is also stepmother to husband Andrew's three children, and the pair have written their debut children's book, Better Together, inspired by their journey as a blended family.

