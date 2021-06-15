Amy Robach causes a stir with 'inspiring' waterside selfie The Good Morning America star is training for the Berlin Marathon

Amy Robach left a lasting impression on her followers after she shared an inspiring waterside selfie as she continues to train for the Berlin Marathon.

The Good Morning America star didn't let a spot of rain deter her from her goals and appeared to be in her element as she jogged by the river with Manhattan's skyline in the background.

Kitted out in grey leggings, a matching sleeveless top and a waterproof jacket wrapped around her waist, Amy revealed she completed an impressive nine-mile run during week four of her training.

Captioning the photos, which also saw her pose alongside her running buddies, she wrote: "Nothing like running in the rain!!! You stay cool, there’s no one on the running path, and you feel like a kid at play.

"As my friend @jls_style said this morning before we left: 'There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing'. 9 miles done on a Monday morning and week 4 of training is officially off to an awesome start."

Amy's fans were quick to congratulate her on her continued efforts, with one commenting: "You three are my inspirational legends." A second said: "Love that you ladies are getting it done and off to a great start."

Amy's fans loved her 'inspirational' message

A third added: "As I've said before, you inspire many of us," and a fourth wrote: "I love that!!!! I’m going to think of it like that going forward."

Over the weekend, Amy got her fans talking again when she shared another training photo alongside her husband Andrew Shue and her dad.

In the caption, Amy wrote: "Got my game face on and then smiles all around. Week 3 of training… 17 more to go! Gonna be our first daughter/ dad race @berlinmarathon."

Amy's dad caused a stir with his youthful appearance

Amy's father caught many people's attention due to his youthful appearance, with many fans commenting on his genetics.

"Why does he look young enough to be a brother though," one follower wrote, while another commented: "Nooo that's your father?" to which Amy replied: "Yup and I heard that all my life [crying with laughter emoji]." A third simply added: "Ageless."

