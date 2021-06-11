Amy Robach did something drastic on Thursday when she switched up her appearance for a very special reason. The Good Morning America presenter made a permanent change - and she wasn’t alone.

Amy took to Instagram to document the momentous occasion which she shared with her daughter, Ava, and her mother, Joanie, too.

The threesome got matching tattoos at the request of Amy’s oldest offspring, and the mum-of-two explained why in the caption.

"When I asked @avamonr0e what meaningful gift she would like for graduation she asked that her Noanie @j_robach and me all get matching tattoos!!" she wrote.

"She came up with the idea of an edelweiss flower - a symbol of strength and courage and a mother’s love for her daughter! It’s our first tattoo and it was absolutely painless!

"A huge thank you to the beautiful artistry of @hnnhtattoo for making our permanent bond of love so special!"

Amy and her daughter and mother got matching tattoos

They got their inkings in matching places, just above their wrists and Amy’s social media followers adored the sweet artwork.

Fellow GMA star, Ginger Zee, commented: "I love this," and a fan wrote: "All I can say is this is just downright precious."

Amy has a close bond with both her mother and her daughter. When Amy was battling breast cancer, Ava was only ten years old but wrote her mum a poignant poem.

Amy spoke about Ava’s words in a recent interview in which she touched upon her first book, Better.

The tattoos were Ava's birthday wish

She said: "I named my book Better and it came from a poem my daughter wrote for me as I was going through chemo at the time and really at a low point."

Amy continued: "She wrote me a poem about how it has to get worse before it can get better and trust me it will get better. So that poem is at the beginning of my book and that’s why I chose the title Better."

