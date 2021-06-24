Brooklyn Beckham surprises fans with new post about fiancée Nicola Peltz The couple confirmed their relationship at the start of 2020

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz enjoyed some romantic celebrations this week. The loved-up couple, who confirmed their relationship in January 2020, marked the one year anniversary of their proposal, with Brooklyn sharing a sweet post on Instagram.

The 22-year-old took to social media to share a short clip of the couple kissing, along with a photo showing them posing for the camera on the sea front.

He wrote: "This exact day 1 year ago I asked this gorgeous woman to marry me. She makes me a better person everyday and is my best friend. I can't imagine my life without you because you continuously make me laugh and smile x happy 1 year baby."

Nicola, 26, was quick to respond to his sweet post, writing: "I love you so much baby." And while fans were quick to congratulate the couple, a number were in disbelief that a year had passed already. Among them was Brooklyn's grandmother, Sandra Beckham, who wrote: "Wow, where has that time gone? Be happy, love you both xx."

Brooklyn and Nicola are celebrating their one year engagement anniversary

Brooklyn and Nicola frequently profess their love for each other on social media. Earlier this year, the couple got matching butterfly tattoos inspired by a photo Brooklyn had taken. David and Victoria's eldest son got two large butterflies tattooed onto his arm, while Nicola had a small one inked onto her chest.

Prior to that, the couple revealed they had matching gold necklaces made using their wisdom teeth. Brooklyn shared a close-up of their new necklaces and said: "The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancée x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you @nicolaannepeltz."

The couple confirmed their engagement in July 2020

Brooklyn and Nicola's engagement was originally announced on Instagram in July last year, with a romantic statement from Brooklyn, which read: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

