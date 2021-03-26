Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz turn their wisdom teeth into gold necklaces – see the incredible gift The 22-year-old showed off his new necklace on Instagram

There's no doubt that Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz are big fans of jewellery – so it came as no surprise when the duo turned their wisdom teeth into gold necklaces and showed off the result on Instagram.

On Thursday night, David and Victoria's eldest son took to his Stories to share his and Nicola's gold necklaces, resharing a post from the actress which read: "I got out wisdom teeth made into necklaces. @brooklynbeckham you're my best friend," the 22-year-old added: "Words can't describe how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz.

"I'm the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever."

He later added a close-up of their new necklaces and said: "The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancée x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you @nicolaannepeltz."

Shortly after, Brooklyn continued to praise his actress partner, who just recently wrapped up filming a new film, directed by her.

"I am so proud of you and looking forward to seeing this project x you are the most talented person and I am so happy that your dream is coming true x you have worked your bum off to create an amazing movie and an amazing piece of art x," he captioned several pictures of him kissing Nicola whilst holding up a clapperboard.

He continued: "I am so lucky I got to be a part of it and got to meet the amazing cast and crew x can’t wait to see the most amazing movie 'Lola James'".