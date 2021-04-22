Victoria Beckham reveals favourite photo by Brooklyn Beckham – and it will surprise you The proud mum posted the image on Instagram

Victoria Beckham found the perfect way to mark Earth Day on Thursday as she shared a snapshot by her eldest son, Brooklyn.

While Brooklyn is best known for photographs of fashion and family, he also has an eye for the natural world – as revealed in Victoria's Instagram post.

The mum-of-four posted a striking black and white photo showing a lion on the move, and revealed it is one of her favourite of Brooklyn's pictures.

"Happy #EarthDay," former Spice Girl Victoria wrote. "Our planet is so incredible! We can all, and must, do better to take care of it. Image by @brooklynbeckham, one of my favourites x VB."

Victoria shared a striking snapshot by her eldest son

Her fans were quick to praise the talented 22-year-old, with one writing, "We have a beautiful planet. That's an amazing shot! Book cover worthy," and another simply commenting, "WOW!"

It's been a special week for Victoria, who celebrated her 47th birthday on 17 April. The fashion designer marked the occasion with a beach bonfire party in Miami.

Victoria celebrated her 47th birthday on 17 April

She shared a snapshot showing her cuddled up to husband David as they stood on the sand, and wrote: "Thank you @davidbeckham for making my birthday so special. I love you so much!!! Kisses @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx."

David chose to share the same photograph on his Instagram account. "Happy Birthday mama we love you so much and you deserve the best day ever," he wrote. "To the best mummy and wife happy 47th birthday @victoriabeckham (I'm still 45 btw) we Love u x."

