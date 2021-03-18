Brooklyn Beckham sports new diamond eternity ring from fiancée Nicola Peltz The couple became engaged last year

Brooklyn Beckham has added one important piece of jewellery to his collection – a dazzling diamond eternity ring which seems to be a gift from fiancée Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son showed off the new bling on his Instagram Stories. In a close-up snap, the wrap-around rosé ring can be seen on the 22-year-old's right-hand side pinkie.

"Love you baby, @nicolaannepeltz," he wrote on the picture.

Brooklyn also has another impressive ring, which he seems to have been gifted on his birthday earlier this month. The piece of jewellery is engraved with Nicola's name on the outside and 'LOVE OF MY LIFE' on the inside.

The heartfelt ring is the Family Gothic Ring from Jennifer Fisher Jewelry and retails for £1,962. It's a fitting gift from Nicola, as she uses the same gothic font in her Instagram bio.

The photographer also has one more ring, a thick gold band that got fans talking at the end of 2020.

Brooklyn showed off her new ring on Instagram

After fans noticed him wearing it on Instagram, they quizzed him: "Wait a minute wedding ring?" and another asked: "Did they get married?"

It is not the first time Brooklyn has fuelled wedding rumours. Earlier in 2020, when Nicola shared an Instagram snap of them both and captioned it "my forever", Brooklyn was quick to comment "my wife" followed by three love heart emojis. His comment has received over 1,000 likes as fans caught on to the potential slip-up about his marital status.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s engagement was originally announced on Instagram in July with a romantic statement from Brooklyn, who wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."