Brooklyn Beckham confirmed some very exciting news on Friday morning, revealing he has been working alongside his fiancée Nicola Peltz on her new film. Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son posted a screenshot of new casting reports on his Instagram Stories, adding a love heart GIF.

The pair will be joining forces in drama Lola James, an independent film co-directed, produced, written by and starring Nicola herself.

Aspiring photographer Brookyln was rumoured to have secured a photography job on the film set, but finally appears to have confirmed the reports himself.

Nicola, best known for her role in Bates Motel, stars opposite Oscar nominee Virginia Madsen in the indie flick, about a brother and sister who endure drug abuse battles.

Brooklyn – older brother to Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham – has never been shy about professing his love and admiration for his stunning fiancée.

Brooklyn has landed a photography role on Nicola's new film

Last week, he shared a snap of the couple on set, expressing his pride at Nicola's new movie project. He wrote: "I am so proud of you and looking forward to seeing this project x you are the most talented person and I am so happy that your dream is coming true x you have worked your bum off to create an amazing movie and an amazing piece of art x.

"I am so lucky I got to be a part of it and got to meet the amazing cast and crew x can’t wait to see the most amazing movie Lola James".

Brooklyn got engaged to Nicola last summer after a whirlwind romance

Brooklyn popped the question to Nicola in July 2020, and the 22-year-old star's famous parents couldn't have been happier to hear the news.

Spice Girls star Victoria expressed her joy at the time, enthusing: "The MOST exciting news! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married."

"I can't imagine a life without you baby," Brooklyn said of Nicola. "You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back."

