Angelina Jolie reveals why her children are worried about her in rare interview about family life The Maleficent star is a doting mum to six children

Angelina Jolie has been staying at home with her six children during the pandemic, juggling home schooling with her own acting projects.

And while the Maleficent star is incredibly private about her family life, the doting mum gave a rare insight into their time together during an interview with British Vogue.

Gracing the cover of the March edition of the fashion bible, Angelina recalled a sweet moment when her children expressed concern about her as she spoke about getting older.

She said: "I'm looking forward to my fifties – I feel that I'm going to hit my stride in my fifties. Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, 'No, mom, don't do that. You'll hurt yourself.' And I thought, 'God, isn't that funny.'"

She continued: "There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I'll hurt myself."

Angelina Jolie's children have shown their concern for their famous mum

Discussing motherhood, the actress, who is mum to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, said of juggling her career with looking after her children: "Well, I was never very good at sitting still.

"Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, travelling in the middle of the jungle somewhere. I didn't imagine it in that true, traditional sense."

The Maleficent star is a doting mum to six children

She continued: "I feel like I'm lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I'm managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they're helping me, but I'm not good at it at all."

Angelina's children – who she co-parents with ex Brad Pitt – are no doubt finding a lot to entertain themselves during the pandemic.

The actress previously opened up about their interests, which include learning new languages. During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages.

Angelina is isolating with her children at home in LA

"I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

