Tom Brady causes a stir with an unexpected video There's a lot more to the man than you might think

Tom Brady pulls off quite the unexpected move. No, it’s not another NFL play no one saw coming, more like a note no one saw him hitting.

Tom appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden as part of the host’s segment, Two Hours Off. The two decided to have a fun day on the green, indulging in one of his other favorite sports: golf.

WATCH: Tom Brady and James Corden take on "Hamilton"

The highlight of the segment was James and Tom, driving along the greens in a golf cart, rapping to the opening track of Hamilton. Tom posted the clip on his Instagram with the caption, "If they let me and @j_corden co-star in Hamilton I’ll retire tomorrow. *May need a teleprompter at times."

Tom is just the latest of a long line of Hamilton renditions ever since the musical came out, but definitely one of the more odd choices. Their collective go at the Alexander Hamilton track certainly caught a lot of positive attention, however. Hugh Jackman, who's set to appear on Broadway himself in The Music Man, commented, "If you’re headed to Broadway, my days are numbered!"

Actor and comedian Andrew Schulz simply wrote, "Flames," while System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan even put up an offer, saying, "Come sing for System of a Down instead ( back up )."

The two talked about Tom's career highlights and what achievements he had left for the NFL

In the full clip of the segment, when James asked about his relationship with the musical, the NFL star started gushing, saying, “doesn’t everybody love it? It’s just so good.”

He mentioned having seen the musical live thrice, and even spoke about how his father used to listen to show tunes in his car and how he never thought he’d end up being the same now.

The quarterback talked about keeping a busy schedule

The two even discussed Tom’s achievements and talked about his busy work schedule, with his professional career in football and others like TB12.

"Finding the balance in that is really what I've got to find more often," he said. "A little more time for peace and quiet, a little more time for myself, a little more time to rest and rejuvenate myself so I can continue to do the things I love to do."

