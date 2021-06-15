Gisele Bündchen and children share incredibly sweet family moment - 'I feel so blessed' The model shares two children with husband Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen stole a social media moment to update fans with some "magical" news alongside her two children on Tuesday.

The nature-loving supermodel couldn’t wait to give a detailed account of what she, Benjamin and Vivienne had been up to - and it was so sweet.

MORE: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's beach selfie sparks fan reaction

Gisele took to Instagram with several photos and videos in which they were nurturing a tiny bird back to health.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Brady and family visit Walt Disney resort

She explained what had happened in a lengthy caption: "Look who I found at the seashore, with an injured wing, and on the verge of being pulled out to sea - a baby hummingbird!

She added: "We researched what he could eat, fed him four times an hour all day long, and finally took him to a bird sanctuary where he got the best possible care. Two days later, he took off flying!

MORE: Gisele looks like a piece of art in stunning new photo

"I can’t explain the love I felt taking care of this very special being. I feel so blessed to have had this experience, the children and I will never forget the magical day we spent with a little angel in a shape of a hummingbird. #love #magicday."

Gisele and her children nurtured the baby hummingbird back to health

Her husband, NFL star, Tom Brady, was one of the first to respond and wrote: "Always nurturing. Always loving," and fans commented: "@tombrady that's Gisele. She's amazing," while others wrote: "This is so beautiful," and, "beautiful woman and mom with kindness for everyone."

The couple have been married for 12 years and she recently had fans falling over themselves when she shared a beach snapshot with Tom for no other reason than to tell him she loves him.

MORE: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's foyer inside $33million mansion belongs in a grand hotel

SEE: Tom Brady marks family celebration with all three children and wife Gisele Bündchen

Gisele simply captioned the photo: "Te amo, my forever valentine," and Tom responded by writing: "Te Amy Tanto," which means 'I love you so much," in Spanish.

Gisele recently sent fans wild with her photo with Tom

For their anniversary earlier this year, Tom dedicated some beautiful words to his wife when he wrote: "Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said "I do" 12 years ago.

"I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know.

"You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.