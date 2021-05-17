Tom Brady to star in brand new TV show - all the details Little is known about the project

NFL star Tom Brady is working with Fox Entertainment on a brand new TV project.

Little is known about the series, but it was confirmed on Monday during the network's upfronts.

Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment revealed the news but gave very few details about what the project, or what fans can expect.

"We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady, yes, that Tom Brady," he said.

Tom, 43, is one of the greatest football players of all time, after helping the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl six times.

He recently took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first season with the team.

Tom is married to Gisele Bundchen, and has three children.

The family were in Florida to help him celebrate the big win at the end of February, with Gisele sharing a family picture taken on the field and praising her husband for his latest achievement.

The family were in Florida to help Tom celebrate

"Congratulations Bucs for an incredible team win last night!!!" she wrote.

"A lot of people didn't believe you could do it, but you all showed that with time, dedication, trust in one another and with teamwork anything is possible.

"It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be.

Tom and Gisele recently celebrated their 12 year anniversary

"I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball," she added.

"Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season) You have earned all your success! Te amo."

The couple recently celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary and Tom paid tribute to his wife on Instagram, thanking her for being "the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is!"

