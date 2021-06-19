Gisele Bundchen stuns in breathtaking bikini photo The model was in a reflective mood

Gisele Bundchen looked sensational in a gorgeous bikini photo for a reflective post on Instagram.

The supermodel perched atop a large boulder at the edge of some water as she gazed out into the distance in her striking leopard print two-piece.

RELATED: Tom Brady sends rare public message to ex-partner Bridget Moynahan

With her model legs on display, Gisele reflected on the importance of "recharging" and how she avoids burnout through exercise and relaxation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gisele and her children dance in support of Tom Brady

"Imagine if we recharged as often as we recharge our phones?" she began.

"Most of the time we don’t realize we are burned out until we are completely drained - mentally, emotionally, and physically.

"It definitely doesn’t feel good when I'm like this, and that's why I try to find time to recharge every day, whether meditating, praying, taking a walk in nature, enjoying the sunrise or even just taking a moment to breathe deeply."

She added: "I think we would be much happier if we took a little time to recharge our batteries every day. What recharges your batteries? What helps you to reconnect to yourself and bring you peace?"

MORE: Tom Brady celebrates joyous news with Gisele Bundchen 'How blessed am I?'

PHOTOS: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's $33million home is what dreams are made of

Gisele looked gorgeous in her bikini

Her husband Tom Brady was among the first to comment, leaving four heart eyes and love heart emojis. Meanwhile, many of her fans responded with how they recharge, with popular options including yoga and meditation.

Others simply left red heart and flame emojis, with a number of "Beautiful photo" comments also thrown in.

Gisele and Tom declared their love for one another on Instagram

Gisele's photo comes after she delighted fans with a sweet public display of affection towards her husband.

Last week, she shared an image snuggling up to Tom as the sun set on a picturesque beach. Gisele simply captioned the photo: "Te amo, my forever valentine," and Tom responded by writing: "Te Amy Tanto," which means 'I love you so much," in Spanish.

Fans adored their passionate interaction and commented with strings of heart emojis and gushed about their romance, calling them the "perfect couple".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.