Tom Brady shares adorable picture of all three children sparking reaction from fans The NFL star celebrated Father's Day by sharing the sweetest picture

Tom Brady celebrated a very special Father's Day on Sunday and to mark the occasion, the NFL star shared an incredible picture featuring wife Gisele and his three children, Benjamin, 11, Vivian, eight, and 13-year-old Jack who he shares with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.

MORE: Tom Brady shares rare family photo with ex-girlfriend Bridget and wife Gisele

The picture sees the family posing together on a bench outside a horse stable. "HFD - Happy Family Day‼️‼️ I am the luckiest dad in the world," he wrote alongside it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Brady and family visit Walt Disney World Resort

Whilst fans congratulated him on the special day, many others couldn't believe how alike he and his eldest son Jack are, with a number joking they couldn't tell who was who.

READ: GMA's Michael Strahan defends Tom Brady with new video - fans react

RELATED: Tom Brady poses with lookalike son Benjamin inside luxurious bathroom

"Your first born looks just like you," one wrote, whilst a second added: "I don't know who's Jack and who's Tom anymore."

"Jack is the spitting image of him," a third noted.

Whilst the day was all about Tom, many couldn't help but comment on Gisele's likeness to her daughter Vivian – and we couldn't agree more.

Tom Brady pictured horse-riding with his three children

"Man, your daughter is the spitting image of her mom!! Happy Father's Day!" said one.

"Daughter looks exactly like her mother," wrote another fan, whilst a third agreed: "Your little girl is a mirror image to Gisele!!!!"

Gisele also shared a picture on her own social media account to pay tribute to her husband of 12 years.

"Thank you for loving and caring for us the way that you do. We are so grateful and we love you so much! Happy Father's day my love," she wrote alongside a picture of Tom and his three kids riding horses.

Tom was quick to react to the special mention, replying: "I love you and I love our family."