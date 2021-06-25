Carol Vorderman shares hilarious confession about wild nights out It sounds like she hit the town hard

Carol Vorderman found herself amused by an online video showing a man attempting to drag a street sign home the morning after a night out.

The small clip prompted her to recollect some of her own experiences when on a night out, and she ended up making a surprising confession.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows off impressive home gym

The former Countdown star revealed that she'd once woken up to an unusual object in her home that she had clearly brought back with her.

"Omg the things I've found in the morning," she joked on Instagram. "An 8ft blow up crocodile wrapped in a purple feather boa was one of my favourites."

She added: "Sitting there on the kitchen table staring at me… No idea where it came from."

Sadly, Carol's post didn't come with pictures of the crocodile, which we would have loved to have seen!

The star then encouraged her own fans to send in their wildest stories and after several submissions she beamed that she had the "best fans".

Carol frequently stuns with her outfits

As restrictions lifted, Carol recently enjoyed a fun night out with a group of friends including Ian H. Watkins from Steps and Wales rugby legend Gareth Thomas.

The 60-year-old looked incredible with the look she chose to wear out, opting for an all-black ensemble, with a white jumper tied around her waist.

She wore her hair loose, allowing her brown locks to flow down past her shoulders.

The star ended up wrapping up a bit warmer when she left her home, as she posted several pictures from inside the pub wearing the white jumper.

The glamorous presenter pulled off another incredible look earlier this week, in a figure-hugging gold dress with a side split, which she teamed with matching gladiator sandals with a twist – a killer heel!

Carol captioned the stunning snaps: "Just finished recording a show and wore an actual dress," adding laughing emojis.

The star still enjoys the occasional night out

The maths whiz rocked a casual but still stylish look on Tuesday, as she looked laid back but pretty in a skin-tight pair of leopard leggings worn with a grey top.

In the caption, she joked: "Is that [expletive] woman ever out of leggings??? Actually I'm in mid-house declutter… the things you find."

It's not surprising that Carol favours figure-flattering outfits, given all the work she's put into keeping fit.

She has shared plenty of behind-the-scenes workout videos during the pandemic, including from the home gym of her gorgeous Bristol residence.

