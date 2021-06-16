Carol Vorderman thrills with leather basque in stunning throwback The maths whiz looks incredible!

Carol Vorderman often looks glamorous in a variety of body-con clothing, but as a new social media post proves, that's nothing new!

After the star took to Twitter to clarify that a recent newspaper article about her leaving showbusiness wasn't entirely accurate, one of her devoted fans expressed relief by sharing a stunning shot of the presenter dressed up as Cher.

The 60-year-old looked the part in black leather trousers, a cut-off black jacket and a lace-up black basque that perfectly emulated the singing sensation.

The maths whiz also wore a long curly black wig and beamed in the gorgeous throwback.

The photo was a screenshot from Stars in Their Eyes, where Carol performed as Cher back in 1998 and the caption read: "In the words of her royal fabulousness Dame Cher of the fricking world… 'You haven’t seen the last of me…'"

The former Countdown co-host still looks as eye-catching as ever, and often poses in leather trousers, catsuits and dresses that show off her fabulous figure.

Carol looked fabulous in the throwback image

Carol has shared plenty of behind-the-scenes workout videos during the pandemic, including from the home gym of her gorgeous Bristol home.

But she revealed earlier this week that she had struggled to exercise for months following a battle with COVID-19 last year.

On Monday, the star looked striking in a monochrome outfit as she appeared on Good Morning Britain and opened up about her experience.

The star still loves to show off her curves

Speaking to Susanna Reid and guest host Richard Madeley, the fitness queen shared that after she was diagnosed with the virus before the first lockdown last March, she could barely walk 100 yards.

Carol admitted: "You know I'm a walker, so I can be like, 'Oh I'll go off and find a nice 15 miler today', [but] I couldn't. And months later I still couldn't".

Thankfully, though, she has now made a full recovery and is back to her regular workout schedule.

