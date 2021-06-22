Carol Vorderman looks divine in flirty leopard leggings The star regularly impresses with her looks

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to wowing fans with her glamorous looks and skin-tight outfits, and she's done it again with a flirty pair of leggings.

The former Countdown star took to Instagram to show off her look, which from the sounds of it, she'd only recently rediscovered.

The 60-year-old looked divine in the skin-tight pair of leopard leggings that she matched with a grey top.

In the caption, she joked: "Is that bloody woman ever out of leggings??? Actually I'm in mid-house declutter… the things you find."

Even if the leggings were an old pair, Carol perfectly fit into them, showing that her intensive workout regime is giving her results.

Carol regularly impresses her fans with the most jaw-dropping outfits, including a skin-tight catsuit which was sure to get pulses racing!

The bold outfit featured a geometric red, white and black design and it also had a Gucci-inspired print and a black zip all the way down the front.

Carol looked divine as always

Carol accessorised the look with a large black waist belt and a statement cuff bracelet. The star kept her brown tresses down to frame her face as she smiled for the camera.

The star had previously wowed fans with the exact same item, taking a snap of the statement outfit back in 2019.

No stranger to a form-fitting ensemble, she stunned viewers on Good Morning Britain in a tight black dress with a statement white collar and flirty zip detailing at the front.

She completed her monochrome look with dramatic black heels, and she looked incredible.

Carol recently shared one of her key fitness hacks with fans as she headed for an intensive gym session.

The star has plenty of killer looks in her wardrobe

Instead of walking to the gym, she skipped her way there, telling fans that it was an "underrated" way to get around.

The star donned a figure-hugging black workout ensemble, complete with a long-sleeved gym top and leggings as she sang along to Bill Wither's 'Lovely Day'.

Donning a pair of reflective sunglasses and wearing her long brunette locks down, the she looked as glamorous as ever. "I LURVE skipping" she penned, smiling at the camera.

