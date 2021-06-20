West End stars Danny Mac and Carley Stenson delighted to announce the birth of their first child The couple have welcomed a beautiful baby girl

Strictly Come Dancing star Danny Mac and Carley Stenson have just accepted the biggest roles of their life so far – becoming parents! The loving couple officially shared their joyous news on Sunday with fans, revealing Carley gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on 14 June.

In a touching Instagram post that showed the couple placing their hands on top of each other along with their two dogs' paws, Danny wrote: "And then there were 5..." as he celebrated becoming a parent for the first time, just in time for Father's Day.

The couple shared the adorable post with their Instagram followers

West End star Carley previously told HELLO! she had been feeling fairly relaxed about the pregnancy – providing husband Danny, who has been juggling a busy schedule with rehearsals for Pretty Woman, could make it in time for the birth.

The couple has named their daughter Skye Bella, and fans were swooning over the adorable moniker.

Rushing to the comments to gush over the couple's heartwarming news, one fan wrote: "Congratulations to you both, fabulous news and what a lovely name!" whilst another sweetly shared "Aww lovely news & beautiful name."

"Congratulations to you both! What a wonderful Father’s Day present!" agreed a third fan, excited for the pair to start their journey into parenthood.

The couple shared their first glimpse at daughter Skye Bella on Instagram

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Carley revealed how the pandemic hit their industry hard but allowed them to enjoy a slower pace of life. "We were on this fast, amazing rollercoaster of life," revealed 38-year-old Carley. "I think the world almost had to stop for me to realise just how much I wanted to have a child."

Carley, whose stage roles have included some of the most coveted, including Fantine in Les Miserables and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde: The Musical, admitted: "I think I will definitely be calmer before the birth than ahead of a first night."

Congratulations Danny and Carley on the birth of your beautiful baby girl!