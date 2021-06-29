Princess Diana's niece shares rare childhood photo ahead of statue unveiling Part of the Spencer family will attend the ceremony on Thursday

Charles Spencer and his family are in a reflective mood ahead of his late sister Princess Diana's 60th birthday on 1 July. In honour of the occasion, Charles's daughter Amelia took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday and shared a rare throwback photo from her childhood.

The 28-year-old posted a sweet snapshot featuring three of her siblings; her twin Amelia, her eldest sister Kitty and her younger brother Louis. The picture shows them dressed casually whilst pointing and showing a peace sign to the camera.

Amelia simply captioned the post with a victory hand and a red heart emoji, whilst sister Kitty was quick to comment: "Spice World".

The location of the photo was tagged as Cape Town, where the siblings grew up alongside their mother Victoria Lockwood and father Charles Spencer up until 1997, when Diana's brother and Victoria separated – prompting the Earl to move back to the UK. Victoria remained in South Africa with her children.

However, Amelia's fiancé Greg Mallett recently revealed that they are moving to the UK.

Amelia delighted fans with a rare childhood snap

In an emotional Instagram post, Greg wrote: "Just a quick update from my side: My fiancée and I decided to relocate to the UK and are currently in transit in France! Whilst it may seem like we got lucky (in many ways, we did), moving countries is difficult.

"It's been an emotional time saying goodbye to friends and family in SA and, as a coach, it’s been a tough task trying not to project my emotions. However, I've learnt to sometimes take my own advice and simply focus on the controllables, taking 1 day at a time.

"Having said this, it's been absolutely amazing having the incredible Jeff team supporting me and encouraging towards this massive opportunity!

"I'm so excited for this next chapter and can't wait to take the UK on with open arms!"