Peter Andre's birthday tribute of daughter Princess is too cute for words Happy birthday, Princess!

Peter Andre has released the most heartwarming video of his eldest daughter, Princess, in honour of her 14th birthday on Tuesday. Sharing a series of throwback pictures in a short Instagram video, the singer wrote the sweetest tribute to mark the special occasion.

"Honestly, you're growing up far too fast for my liking. BUT, you are the best. You really are," the doting dad remarked.

"Always making me laugh and a heart of gold. Love you so much. Happy 14th birthday beautiful @officialprincess_andre." In response, the birthday girl replied: "Love you [heart emoji]."

Fans were also quick to respond, with one writing: "Happy birthday Princess!! Wishing you a day full of joy, love and happiness." Another remarked: "Beautiful girl. Happy Birthday."

Meanwhile, Princess' mother Kate Prince also paid tribute. "Happy Birthday to my mini me @officialprincess_andre who since born has been my absolute Princess," she remarked.

"We do everything together share everything my best friend and absolutely beautiful inside and out she is a dream daughter I love you Princess, love mummy xx."

Peter shared this sweet video of Princess on her 14th birthday

Over the weekend, Peter made sure his teenage daughter celebrate in style! He transformed his garden by erecting a huge teepee complete with several beds, blush balloons and a luxe picnic area.

"My daughter's 14th birthday (it's not until Tuesday) was underway with her friends. She's so happy. More coming… watch this space. @officialprincess_andre," he said alongside the two pictures, which showed off both the teepee and picnic area.

"Thanks @hurrahparties for setting it up without her seeing it. Top job. Also @pop.Surrey thanks guys. Also @lazeegraze for arranging the 'princess picnic'. Also @ellesbellsbakes Photo by @dr_emily_official."

Peter and his wife Emily live in Surrey with their two children Amelia, seven, and Theo, four, as well as Peter's two older kids, Junior, 16, and Princess from his previous marriage to Katie.

