Janette Manrara is a vision in white with beautiful dress The dancer was appearing on Jeremy Vine on 5

Now that she'll be hosting It Takes Two, Janette Manrara is making sure to get a lot of presenting experience, and she showed off her skills on Jeremy Vine on 5.

And not only did Janette impress viewers with her presenting, she also rocked the most elegant white dress from Karen Millen.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional took to her Instagram Stories to showcase a small clip of her showcasing the frock in all of its glory.

The zip-up bardot dress perfectly fit Janette, and even came with a striking fringe detailing at the bottom that we're absolutely in love with.

She paired the outfit with beautiful red pumps, which she thought was the star of the outfit.

The star confidentially strutted towards the camera to highlight her shoes, and she also showed off her flawless toned legs that have resulted from years of dancing.

She flaunted her legs last week, when she headed to a hair removal clinic to make sure she was summer ready – even though the weather at the time was a washout!

The star rocked an incredible outfit

Janette looked golden as she stretched out on the bed during the procedure, wearing a black sports top and some goggles to protect her eyes from the laser.

The dancer then panned the camera down her body to show the procedure, and her legs looked sensational!

And hosting It Takes Two isn't the only exciting venture for the star, as she and husband Aljaz Skorjanec recently started their own podcast, Twist and Shout.

The podcast won't only chart the pair's dancing success, but they'll also share insights into their married life.

The couple recently launched their own podcast

The couple made their "casual announcement" in a hilarious video which saw them attempt to share their exciting news several times.

The first take was ruined after Aljaz accidentally forgot the announcement following a "long intro" while the second take saw them burst into laughter before they could reveal the news.

It was third time lucky for them as they shared the news, with Aljaz joking they were finally putting all their years of talking to "good use".

