Janette Manrara leaves Strictly Come Dancing for surprising new role The dancer will be turning into a presenter

Janette Manrara has surprised fans after she revealed she'd no longer be dancing on Strictly Come Dancing, but Strictly fans shouldn't worry too much as she won't be going far.

It was revealed on The One Show, that the fan-favourite professional dancer would be presenting Strictly's sister show, It Takes Two, after Zoe Ball announced her departure in May.

Janette first joined Strictly in 2013 and danced with celebrity contestants like Dr. Ranj Singh, Aston Merrygold and HRVY, who she reached the finals with last year.

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara reveals surprising new role

Speaking with hosts Alex Jones and Ronan Keating, Janette explained that appearing on the show was one of her "favourite parts" about performing on Strictly.

The dancer also explained that the seed of her hosting the show was first planted back when she appeared as a guest in 2013.

"I remember meeting Zoe eight years ago when I did the first It Takes Two sat down and thinking 'This is the coolest job ever, you get to sit down, talk about dancing, make people feel good and celebrate their successes on the show' and I did think one day 'I want to sit down and do that,'" she revealed.

The dancer confirmed that Rylan Clark-Neal would continue as co-host of the show, with the pairing being dubbed a "dream team".

Janette, who was nicknamed the 'Pocket Rocket' on the show, joked about their height discrepancy, although Ronan assured her it would be fine given they'd be sat down.

Janette was paired with HRVY on the latest series of the show

Although fans will surely miss Janette as a professional on the show, they were delighted that she was taking on the reins of It Takes Two.

One wrote: "A great addition to the show," while a second added: "Oh no we will miss you dancing Janette. Congratulations and good luck for your new venture."

And Janette's predecessor Zoe was thrilled with the announcement, writing: "SQUEALS of delight at the news the singular sensation, Latin sensation @JManrara will join @Rylan as host on ITT. Gonna smash it gorgeous lady love. Love you."

Zoe announced that she would be "waltzing away" from the show back in May, with Ian Waite quickly confirming he would be leaving as well.

Alongside a group photo of herself with members of the Strictly gang, the mother-of-two wrote: "Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two.

Zoe and Ian announced their departures in May

"As a massive @bbcstrictly fan I have loved spending my Autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin & of course my main man Ian Waite.

"Time now for some new cha cha challenges. I will continue to support the Strictly family on the Breakfast Show & can’t wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa.

"Huge love & grateful thanks to Tess & Claude & the whole Strictly clan, the ITT fans, my Glam Squad, Eve Winstanley, Alex McLeod, the BBC2 gang, & of course the best telly crew ever.

"I will miss you all immensely. As Iveta would say 'Friends for the life'."

