Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz Skorjanec announce amazing new venture

Janette Manrara has been leading an exciting life recently, after she bagged herself a new job and showcased a surprising talent while on tour, but now she and husband Aljaz Skorjanec have something else in store.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Strictly professional asked fans what they thought her news might be, although she was quick to quash the idea that she was pregnant.

WATCH: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec hilariously attempt to share some exciting news

In a later video on both of their Instagram feeds, Janette and Aljaz confirmed that they would be hosting a podcast together, called Twist and Shout.

The podcast, which releases its first episode on Monday, won't only chart the pair's dancing success, but they'll also share insights into their married life.

The couple made their "casual announcement" in a hilarious video which saw them attempt to share their exciting news several times.

The first take was ruined after Aljaz accidentally forgot the announcement following a "long intro" while the second take saw them burst into laughter before they could reveal the news.

It was third time lucky for them as they shared the news, with Aljaz joking they were finally putting all their years of talking to "good use".

The pair are hosting a podcast

The first episode will see them joined by Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice, and Janette's first celebrity partner on the show, fashion designer Julien Macdonald.

Their former Strictly co-stars were over the moon for the announcement, with Dianne Buswell adding a heart and raised hands emoji, while Nancy Xu said: "Congratulations," followed by a string of applause emojis.

This isn't Janette's only piece of exciting news, as it was revealed earlier this month that she would be replacing Zoe Ball as co-host of It Takes Two.

Janette will be joining Rylan Clark-Neal, with the pairing being dubbed a "dream team".

She explained that the seed of her hosting the show was first planted back when she appeared as a guest in 2013.

The star got a heartfelt leaving gift

"I remember meeting Zoe eight years ago when I did the first It Takes Two sat down and thinking, 'This is the coolest job ever, you get to sit down, talk about dancing, make people feel good and celebrate their successes on the show' and I did think one day 'I want to sit down and do that,'" she revealed.

On Saturday, she shared a beautiful gift that she'd been given since stepping away, a heart-shaped pendant that featured the date of her first dance on Strictly, as well as the date of her last dance.

The star also received plenty of cards, as well as some Minnie Mouse-themed mugs.

