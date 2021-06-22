Janette Manrara flaunts impossibly toned legs in intimate video

Despite the weather being a washout in certain parts of the UK over the past few days, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara was getting ready for the sun.

The dancer headed off to Hannah London, a laser hair removal clinic, and while getting the treatment done, she flaunted her impossibly toned legs.

Janette looked golden as she stretched out on the bed during the procedure, wearing a black sports top and some goggles to protect her eyes from the laser.

She then panned the camera down her body to show the procedure, and her legs looked sensational!

And in a second clip, the star shared her hopes for the summer, as she wrote: "Hopefully the sun comes back out soon!"

We all certainly hope so, too!

But it's not just the summer sun that's on Janette's mind, as this autumn the dancer will start her new role as the presenter of It Takes Two, co-hosting alongside Rylan Clark-Neal.

The star flaunted her incredible legs

The star made the announcement earlier this month on The One Show, and described appearing on the show as one of her "favourite things" about Strictly.

"I remember meeting Zoe eight years ago when I did the first It Takes Two sat down and thinking 'This is the coolest job ever, you get to sit down, talk about dancing, make people feel good and celebrate their successes on the show' and I did think one day 'I want to sit down and do that,'" she explained.

And speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the star revealed that she and husband Aljaz Skorjanec's dreams to start a family also played a part in her decision.

In her first interview since being announced as the show's new host, Janette said: "Starting a family is something we have been talking about for a while now and dancing was something I really had to think about when it came to making any kind of decision.

"The level of pressure that comes with being a professional on Strictly has now been lifted from my life, so I feel like I can breathe now when it comes to starting a family.

The star looked happy with the procedure

"We definitely want to be parents and this has given us an opportunity to really take a look at that part of our lives and see what we can do moving forward."

While her new job is a dream come true, she says her decision to quit Strictly left her in floods of tears.

"It feels like the most perfect next step in my life but it's bittersweet because it means that I'm not going to be doing Strictly anymore and I cried a lot," she admitted.

