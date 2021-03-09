Selena Gomez sunbathes in retro bikini for poolside photo at LA home The star has the most incredible home

Selena Gomez shared several stunning photos from a recent photo shoot on her Instagram on Tuesday and her poolside getup was effortlessly chic.

The singer and actress wowed fans with snaps from her Vogue spread and her retro bikini was simply stunning.

In the photo, Selena was soaking up the sun next to her beautiful blue swimming pool and the location and the subject looked amazing!

Selena Gomez gives sneak peek inside her beautiful home

She thanked the publication for "stopping by my place" in the caption, and her followers agreed they loved the image.

"That sun-kissed glow sis! All the feels Your fans and I love you," wrote one, while another called her, "Queen of Hollywood," and a third branded her, "the most beautiful woman in the world."

In the interview, Selena made a surprising revelation when she hinted she may retire from music.

Selena posed for the swimsuit photo for Vogue

She said: "It's hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I've had moments where I’ve been like, 'What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?'

Selena continued: "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that, I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

Selena has been busy filming Only Murders in the Building

The star has been focusing on her acting career of late and she will star in the upcoming comedy series Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

She's also signed on to play the world’s first gay woman to climb all of the Seven Summits in a film biopic.

