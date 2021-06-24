Rebel Wilson turns heads in tight yellow shorts for fairground date The Australian star looked so happy

Rebel Wilson took time off from her hectic work schedule to indulge in some silly fun and games on Wednesday and her yellow outfit for the occassion was perfect for summer.

The Bridesmaids actress visited a fairground in Atlanta with a male companion and documented their thrill-seeking antics on Instagram.

Rebel and her friend looked overjoyed as they sat side-by-side to take the plunge on a sky-high slide.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson has fun at the fair during thrill-seeking date

The clip was filmed in slow motion and their joyful faces said it all as they smiled broadly while sliding to the bottom of the lengthy ride.

The star teamed skin-tight yellow cycling shorts with an oversized sweatshirt and wore her hair up. She'd accessorised with her favourite pair of sunglasses which she needed as the sun started to set on their evening out.

Rebel's look was a far cry from her appearance just days before, when she shared snapshots from the set of her movie, Senior Year.

Rebel enjoyed a sunset date at the fair

It looked like she had been filming scenes from the prom as she wore a floor-length pink gown which Rebel wowed in.

The off-the-shoulder dress showed off her amazing weight loss as the slinky material clung to her slimline physique.

Rebel has a very busy 2021 and not only recently wrapped filming of her first non-comedic movie, The Almond and the Seahorse, but she’ll also launch her career as a children’s book author.

With so much going on, it’s not surprising she’s worth a cool $22million but just a few years ago her bank balance was barely in the green.

Rebel recently wowed with in a swimsuit selfie

Rebel made the surprising revelation about her finances while shooting an advertising campaign, Pay Better, for Afterpay.

She said: "When I moved to America I had to start all over. It was a huge financial risk, and I remember selling everything I owned; my car, my Apple computer that I loved, every single possession to fund coming to America.

"I started from nothing, and I remember living on about $60 a week for a year, until Bridesmaids came out, and I got consistent work after that."

The hit movie was released in 2011 meaning Rebel has amassed her fortune in just ten years. She's now a hugely successful movie star with projects lined up back-to-back.

