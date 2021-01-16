Christie Brinkley wows in strapless swimsuit for sunset photo in Caribbean - and fans react The star works hard to stay in shape

Christie Brinkley is spending time at her luxury beachfront home with her children - and it looks like life by the ocean suits her.

The supermodel, 65, shared a selection of photos on Instagram including one of her wearing a strapless swimsuit on board a boat with her son, Jack.

SEE: Christie Brinkley's age-defying physique in tiny bikini leaves fans stunned

The sun was setting and Christie was sporting a wide smile and looked incredible in her navy one-piece.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley dances with her children during Thanksgiving celebrations

"It was like a dream on a boat ...a dreamboat! Dot the Yacht," she captioned the post.

Christie also shared snapshots of the other family members and friends - including Jack's model girlfriend, Nina Agdal - who have all been staying there during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Her fans loved her photos and reminded her how lucky she is to be surrounded by her loved ones during this difficult time.

"You are so fortunate that you can do all that with your family! Proud for you," wrote one, while another said: "What a lovely family you have."

MORE: Christie Brinkley reveals major hair transformation - and she cut it herself

READ: Christie Brinkley forced to defend swimsuit pictures taken in Caribbean

Christie was on a boat trip with her son Jack

Christie's two other children, Sailor and Alexa, are also at the Turks and Caicos home which is in the luxury Parrot Cay resort.

She was recently forced to defend herself when some fans blasted her for going on "vacation" while people are struggling due to the impact of the coronavirus.

But Christie simply pointed out that the house was not a holiday home, but where she lives.

READ: Christie Brinkley shares beautiful swimsuit selfie after 'daunting' surgery

MORE: Christie Brinkley looks sensational in poolside workout photos at her beautiful home

Christie lives at the beachfront resort in Turks and Caicos

That being said, when she is allowed to travel, Christie's three-bedroom property - complete with its own butler service - is available to rent from a staggering $1,400 a night.

The place has a large infinity pool, and inside the gorgeous interiors are inspired by the supermodel's travels to Asia.

Sounds dreamy!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.