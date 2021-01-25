Inside Helena Christensen's quirky homes around the world - photos The model has homes in Upstate New York, Manhattan and Denmark

Helena Christensen has been spending more time at home and has been sharing delightful snaps of her interior designs.

The 52-year-old Danish star has a unique mix of bohemian with nautical flair seemingly throughout each of her homes.

At her beautiful pad in Denmark, she shared a series of snaps to Instagram that would make her home almost feel like a cluttered space if you didn't notice how perfectly set everything is.

In one snap of her dining room area, she has multicolored throws, pops of golds and pinks and hanging decorations strewn about. She has accented a couch with a large seashell pillow.

At her cozy home in the Catskills she shows off again swatches of pinks and golds in a living room but with a navy anchor pillow with the U.S.A. embroidered seated on her couch.

Helena Christensen's Denmark home is the epitome of her taste in decor - nautical touches in a Bohemian theme

The model has been spending ample time at home like the rest of us, as we amble through the Coronavirus pandemic.

She recently traveled somewhere warmer, and while we don't know her location - it seems as though it might be one of her own homes since the decor feels pretty similar to her other spreads.

In that layout Helena also showcased her supermodel physique in a bright yellow swimsuit in an image she shared on Instagram.

Helena's specific taste is echoed in her Catskills home

Helena put her long legs on display in the cut-out one piece as she posed in the doorway of a beachside house. She was looking out at the beautiful sunset in the snapshot, as trees were silhouetted and the sky turned orange.

Helena - who didn’t reveal her location, but until recently was at her Catskill, NY mountain home - captioned the photo with a simple sunshine emoji.

Her fans were envious of her location and also praised Helena for her physique.

"Wow. Amazing," wrote one, while a second said: "I would want to stay there forever," and plenty of them remarked on her quirky property.

The beautiful, tropical home has the same bohemian nautical vibes as Helena's properties elsewhere

Helena’s decor won over her followers with all of its unique features - which didn't go unnoticed.

"I love your room. It’s fabulous and the bedspread is divine," commented a fan, and another said: "Those shell cushions!"

