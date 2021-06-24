Robin Roberts shares poolside video during break from GMA studios She shares her home with her partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts has the most stunning Connecticut home and she had fans swooning over her luxury property when she shared a poolside video on Thursday.

The GMA star stepped back from her studio duties to deliver her morning message from next to her impressive swimming pool.

Robin had her dog Luka on her knee as she read the prayer out to her fans. She captioned the clip: "Good morning! A special home edition of the morning message/prayer featuring Lil Man Lukas. Always want to hear what you’re most grateful for on this #ThankfulThursday."

Her fans commented on her location and wrote: "Love it. Absolutely beautiful setting. I vote for that view daily," and another added: "Thank You for giving Ur morning message n prayer from home this morning.That in itself is a Blessing."

Robin was forced to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which her partner, Amber Laign, assisted her in running the show.

They marked the end of that era when Robin returned to the studios in Manhattan to present the ABC news show.

Robin was working from home

The star opened up about her time together with her family in a poignant Instagram post ahead of her first day back in the office.

Alongside a photo of Amber and Lukas, she wrote: "Hope you’re having a restful holiday weekend.

"Like many I’ve been working from home...during this time together with sweet Amber (heeeyyy!) and @lil_man_lukas we’ve shared with you a morning message/prayer.

"Warms my heart how many have reached out to let us know that during this challenging time they draw comfort from it.

Robin enjoyed working from home with her partner Amber

"Wanted to let you know that I’m leaving our home studio and Monday morning I’ll be back in the @goodmorningamerica studio.

"Going to do my best to continue the morning message from there though I know it won’t be quite the same without these two by my side!

"While I’m looking forward to being with my wonderful colleagues again, I’m also a bit apprehensive which I understand many have felt in returning to the workplace."

Fortunately, Robin settled back seemingly with ease, but is likely delighted to still be able to present from home at times.

