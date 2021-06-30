Brooke Shields mystifies fans with her fresh summer selfie The season has been good to her

Brooke Shields has been keeping her followers updated with her journey towards recovery following her accident a few months ago. And they've been cheering her on each step of the way.

But when she has the occasional "here I am, just living life" moment on her social media, her fans can't help but wonder how she's continued to remain looking this beautiful.

The actress posted a selfie on her Instagram that showed off her amazing face, simply wearing some light make-up and a vest, smiling for the camera. "Summer selfie," she captioned it, with a sun emoji.

The comments section instantly started reeling with people remarking on the 56-year-old actress' ageless beauty and wondering when exactly she'd managed to find the fountain of youth.

Brooke's summer selfie is more proof that the actress has aged like extremely fine wine

Elizabeth Berkley and Mariska Hargitay both chimed in with a chorus of "stunning!" while Helena Christensen and Jaime Camil seemed to know something we don't, with Helena writing "I know that curtain," and Jaime saying, "I know where you are…."

Many commented on the fact that she'd managed to stay so radiant over the years, with one follower writing, "Looking like you did in the 80s!" Another commented, "Brooke , you don't look like you've aged!"

The actress has been delighting fans with summer snaps over the past couple of weeks, showing off her bike in her beautiful garden and all the activities she had planned during recovery.

She recently also shared a picture with her two daughters, Rowan and Grier, wearing matching swimsuits. "Soaking it all in," she captioned the shot, with black and white hearts to color match the swimsuits, made by Aerie.

The picture of the trio proved to be a big hit even beyond social media

The photo not only caused a stir on social media, but also apparently in the stock market. Shares for American Eagle, which owns the intimates brand Aerie, rose by nearly 5% after the photo was posted, and their stock rose by as much as 3%.

This just goes to show that an innocent Instagram post can go a long way towards creating all kinds of reactions.

