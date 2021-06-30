Carol Vorderman supported by fans following tragic death news The star shared the news on Twitter

Carol Vorderman shared some sad news on Twitter this week – and her fans kindly rushed to offer the 60-year-old words of comfort.

The former Countdown co-host took to social media to re-tweet an article from The Mirror revealing that Peter Willis, one of the paper's former editors and the founder of The Pride of Britain awards, had died at the age of 54.

Carol, who hosts the awards every year, shared the news with a heartfelt message which read: "We are all @PrideOfBritain devastated. Peter you were very loved by so many people... we will miss everything about you [broken heart emoji]."

The star's followers were quick to comfort her with their replies, with one writing: "Such awful news. Peter was such a lovely man and so dedicated to Pride of Britain. My condolences Carol x."

Others chimed in: "Devastating. Thinking of you, his friends, colleagues and, of course, Nicky and the boys. Just heartbreaking," and: "So very sorry for your loss."

The tragic news comes just a couple of weeks after Pride of Britain nominations were opened for 2021.

Carol is proud to host the Pride of Britain awards each year

Last week, to pay tribute to the brave former (and future) winners, Carol appeared alongside singer Peter Andre and Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid to read out a moving poem.

The heartfelt words said: "We remember our heroes. Remember them forever. We learn their names, their faces. Feel their places in our hearts.

"We know their pain, their sacrifices and passions. Hold them close. They are all around us. They are our neighbours, they're relatives and friends. They are ordinary people. You and me.

"In extraordinary times of sacrifice, bravery and belief. All around us they inspire us and move us and change us for the good.So today, now here, who will we remember? Whose faces, passions and pain. Where are today's heroes?"

