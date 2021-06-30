Nicole Kidman's family's unexpected change during the pandemic is uplifting The Undoing star and award-winning country star share daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of Hollywood's favourite couples, and they recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

The famous pair are doting parents to children Sunday and Faith, and prior to the pandemic would travel around the world between their various homes.

However, for the last year, things have been a little different for the family, as they have settled in Australia – where both Nicole and Keith grew up.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman shares glimpse inside incredible home in Australia

After spending the beginning of the pandemic at their house in Nashville, the couple decided to take their daughters Down Under, and haven't looked back since.

The family initially went to Australia for work, as Nicole was filming Nine Perfect Strangers in Byron Bay.

However, they have since remained there and are staying at their 111-acre farmhouse in New South Wales. The gorgeous property has everything from a swimming pool to tennis courts, and boasts six bedrooms.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have spent the last year in Australia

Their home is also filled with animals. They have three cats, as well as cattle and alpacas. Nicole previously opened up about how different their lives were in the pandemic in an interview published in HELLO! magazine in August.

The Before I Go to Sleep star said: "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant or the movies.

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

Nicole with daughters Sunday and Faith

Being in Australia has definitely had its advantages for the family too – as Nicole has been able to spend quality time with her family.

Her mother Janelle and sister Antonia live nearby, and have also been helping with childcare. "My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

Keith on the grounds of the couple's 111-acre farmhouse

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

