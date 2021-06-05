Brooke Shields shows off incredibly toned legs in beautiful dress The star looked sensational!

Brooke Shields is still on the road to recovery following her freak accident in February that saw her break her femur.

But the Hollywood star wasn't afraid of showing off her legs as she prepared for a night out at the New York Botanical Garden.

Brooke looked nothing short of showstopping in a gorgeous magenta gown that featured a twisting design.

WATCH: Brooke Shields relearns how to walk

The look made Ali Wentworth jealous, who joked: "Can I borrow that dress? Oh, and the face?"

The star later took to Instagram to show off the glam process, including getting her hair and nails perfect for the event.

One eye-catching photo saw the star flaunting her legs in the beautiful dress as her nails dried, and fans were amazed by her look.

Brooke certainly had an incredible glam squad for the event, as she joked: "It takes a village," a reference to the African proverb about raising children.

One fan loved the entire get-up, as they wrote: "Gorgeous times a zillion," and a second said: "Beautiful from top to toe."

The star looked gorgeous

Even Sharon Stone was impressed as the Basic Instinct actress posted: "Look at you," alongside a series of clapping hand emojis.

Back in February, the Suddenly Susan star suffered a freak accident and badly fractured her leg, requiring her to need to learn to walk again.

She showed off her physiotherapy, as she walked slowly up a set of three stairs with the aid of a crutch and her consultant staying close behind her.

The star is still recovering from a freak accident

And recently she shared a series of snaps of herself performing some stretching exercises with the aid of personal trainer Ngo Okafor.

"Rehabbing and rebuilding with @catchngo," she wrote alongside a series of three snaps showing her fully extending her leg.

The post sparked an outpouring of support for the actress, with model Cindy Crawford commenting with a flexed arm emoji.

Another supportive fan also posted a flexed arm emoji, but added: "Getting it done!!" while a third posted: "You are amazing. Sending much love xxxx."

