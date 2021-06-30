Lady Gaga takes on the city in a strawberry pink ensemble and her fans can't take it Who doesn't want a good penguin plush?

Lady Gaga is, perhaps, one of the few people bearing the New York heat wave while still managing to look as flawless as always (good genes, they say).

RELATED: Lady Gaga makes major announcement leaving fans shook

The singer managed to get her fans raving as she posted a couple of selfies on her Instagram, showing off her pretty-in-pink ensemble for her NY-bound journey.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Gaga and Kacey Musgraves donate music gear to girl power auction

Gaga wore a pink shirt and shorts combo from Petals and Peacock, paired with a plain white bandeau top. The ensemble was notable for the strawberry butterflies emblazoned all across it.

She put it all together with a bucket hat with the same print, some gold chains, and hoop earrings.

MORE: The hottest celebrity detox trend for 2021? Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow & Lady Gaga swear by an infrared sauna

But, the highlight of the get-up was, of course, the plush pink penguin she carried in her hand with her, a squishmallow. She finished it all off with a dark eye and lip gloss courtesy of her own Haus Laboratories.

Gaga's pink ensemble gave "strawberry sugar" energy

The photos came from her private plane journey, which she captioned, "Did somebody say NEW YORK?....also why are these hats such a thing," just now catching on to the resurgence of the 90s-00s bucket hat craze.

READ: Lady Gaga swears by this eyebrow-perfecting pencil- and it’s only $20 on Amazon

MORE: Why Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's new photo has gone viral

Her fans couldn't help but go "gaga" over the look, sharing as many strawberry emojis as they possibly could. The MTV official Instagram handle commented, "the cutest," while fellow pop icon Kylie Minogue also gave the color palette a shout-out, sharing a red heart, cherry, and strawberry emojis.

The tenth anniversary Born This Way re-release already has listeners asking for more

Gaga is coming off the high of having released the tenth anniversary version of her seminal 2011 album, Born This Way. The re-release featured recordings of songs by several different artists, including Ben Platt and Kylie herself.

The Edge of Glory singer is back to posting more regular peeks at her looks and various activities now that she's firmly settled in post her return from Italy, where she was filming House of Gucci with Adam Driver.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.