Brooke Shields shares emotional health update after showing off surgery scar

Brooke Shields has shared the emotional news that her healing has "plateaued" after suffering from a harrowing leg injury and staph infection.

The 56-year-old shared that although she is now off the crutches and cane, and has been allowed to work out again, "there's bone soreness and a lot of weakness."

"I'm on another plateau," Brooke told People magazine, sharing that she can now put her full weight on her leg and that her balance is back to normal, and that she is "just kinetically getting more connected again and reeducating all of my muscles to fire appropriately again."

MORE: Brooke Shields thrills fans with epic selfie from the 1980s

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooke Shields relearns how to walk

"It's been a lot of work though," the Elta MD spokeswoman added. "You really have to do it every day and you have to have a mindset because it can be very frustrating."

In February, the Suddenly Susan star suffered a freak accident and badly fractured her leg after falling off a balance board.

She has not been shy on social media when sharing the physiotherapy she goes through, including video of her learning how to walk again.

Brooke fell off a balance board and had to learn how to walk again

The inspirational video revealed that she was taking it "one step at a time" as she worked with a physiotherapist in hospital.

In the video, fans saw the model slowly walk up a set of three stairs, using a crutch as a balance.

"One step at a time… Beginning is now!" the star confidently captioned her post as fans and celebrity friends cheered her on.

Brooke showed off her surgery scar

Recently, Brooke also showed off her surgery scar, as the actress posted a snapshot from a beach day with her two daughters, Rowan and Grier, whom she welcomed with husband Chris Henchy.

The women all rocked matching gingham swimsuits. "Soaking it all in," she captioned the shot, with black and white hearts to color match the swimsuits, made by Aerie.

Read more HELLO! US stories here