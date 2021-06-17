Helena Christensen wows fans as she sizzles during lingerie campaign The star looked sensational!

Helena Christensen has wowed her fans with some incredible lingerie ranges, as her secret project was unveiled. The Danish model looked sensational in the looks, mostly named after Greek goddesses.

The pieces, titled The Ultimate Female Gaze, were designed by Coco de Mer London.

The 52-year-old model sizzled in the looks in a series of photographs that she took from within her New York home.

In one of the snaps, Helena gazed longingly out of one of the windows at her home, while posing in a beautiful armchair, while in another she playfully bit her remote camera trigger.

"I am really excited to join forces with @cocodemeruk, a brand powered by women for women," she said.

"Photographing myself at home in these sensual little numbers led to a lot of laughing and joke cracking which is very much how I roll."

She added: "By shooting a lingerie campaign through the female gaze we hope to inspire women to embrace and celebrate their own desires and have a lot of fun along the way."

The model caused a stir with the images

Helena's fans fell in love with the incredible shots and showered her with praise, with one writing: "Lord Child, you are blessed."

A second said: "Love this. Besides the fact that you look incredible, and are an amazing photographer, there is also the lingerie aspect- something I've only recently discovered."

And hundreds of others flooded the comments with flame and heart emojis.

Helena had teased the collection last month with a series of daring photos that fans dubbed as "sensational".

In the one image, she was winking and wore a bra and suspenders as she smiled for the camera inside her quirky bathroom.

The model knows how to keep fit

The next photo had Brooke Shields lying on the bed and Helena's blurry underwear-clad frame was in the forefront.

The mum-of-one works hard to stay in shape and credits pole dancing, boxing and cold-water plunges for keeping her looking and feeling her absolute best.

She regularly shares videos of herself taking a dip in freezing cold lakes and ponds as she insists the health benefits are endless.

