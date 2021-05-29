Helena Christensen's lingerie look might be her most incredible yet The Danish supermodel put on a daring display

Helena Christensen teased an exciting new project with a daring pair of photos which fans branded "sensational".

The Scandinavian star, 52, looked show-stopping as she posed in black lingerie for snapshots she shared on Instagram on Friday.

In the first image, Helena was winking and wore a bra and suspenders as she smiled for the camera inside her quirky bathroom.

She wrote: "Very excited to soon be able to share a project I’ve been working on (and got my girls photo bombing at 06.16.21 @cocodemeruk #TheUltimateFemaleGaze."

The next photo had Brooke Shields lying on the bed and Helena's blurry underwear-clad frame was in the forefront.

Helena is working with Coco de Mer lingerie and fans are excited for their collaboration.

Helena is working with lingerie brand Coco de Mer

One wrote: "Can't wait for this," and another added: "So cute," while a third said: "Excited to see what you've been cooking up."

The mum-of-one works hard to stay in shape and credits pole dancing, boxing and cold-water plunges for keeping her looking and feeling her absolute best.

She regularly shares videos of herself taking a dip in freezing cold lakes and ponds as she insists the health benefits are endless.

Helena often touts the benefits of cold water swimming

Helena explained her wellness tip on Instagram when she wrote: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido.

"The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

