Kaley Cuoco often captures her fans' attention when she showcases a variety of incredible looks and gruelling workouts on her Instagram feed.

And the Flight Attendant star has once again stolen the show, posing up a storm on the cover of Backstage in a black leather crop top.

Several photos from the shoot showed Kaley rocking an all-black ensemble, which included a large skirt with buttons, a separate crop top and a small dress that had a leg slit.

Kaley explained how honored she felt to be on the cover of the magazine, telling fans: "As a child actor, I remember looking through @backstagecast in awe of the talent that filled the pages hoping one day I could count myself a fellow peer.

"This was an honor! Thank you @shayan.asgharnia for always letting me shine."

Kaley then thanked the incredible makeup and hair team that worked on her for the shoot.

Fans were sent into overdrive over the sensational pictures, as one enthused: "Living for these!!!" as a second added: "These are [flame emoji]. KC. Love the images!"

A third posted: "These photos are just stunning kales. Loving the bangs."

The star looked incredible

In the interview, Kaley explained that she found it amusing there was an air of "came out of nowhere" surrounding her following the runaway success of The Flight Attendant, especially since she's been working since she was five years old.

She explained: "There was never a moment where I got tossed to the wolves, where I was like, 'Oh, my God, I’m famous!'

"I've been on this slight uphill trajectory my whole career, just slowly working, working, working. I was always kind of here."

She also explained how she immersed herself into some of her hobbies, like horse riding, to deal with the sting of rejection when it came to getting to roles – and her interest has certainly paid off.

Alongside a video of herself riding her horse Volcan recently, the star wrote: "My super Volcan. Double clean in our first ever 1.45 highs classic @kyhorsepark - I [love] this horse! #bigbaycity."

The star said it was an "honor" to cover the magazine

Fans were quick to congratulate Kaley on her achievement, with one writing: "Wow! That's high!" while another wrote: "Well ridden! Good for you." A third added: "Very talented horse and rider."

Kaley has been riding horses since she was 15 years old, and even completes in show riding. Her husband, Karl Cook, is also an accomplished equestrian.

The actress often shares videos of her equestrian skills on social media, and recently paid tribute to the first horse she ever rode on, Netty, who retired earlier this year.

"For the last 6 years, my princess Netty has been nothing short of amazing ... She was the first 'real' horse I ever sat on, and was the first in my official string. It was love at first sight," Kaley captioned an Instagram photo that showed her riding the horse.

