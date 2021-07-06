Rebel Wilson shares daring beach selfie in stunning low-cut swimsuit The star is on holiday in Florida

Rebel Wilson is currently enjoying a much-deserved holiday in Florida after wrapping up filming her latest movie, Senior Year.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 41-year-old shared several photos of her enjoying a champagne-filled boat trip with four other male friends – and we are envious!

The snaps show Rebel alongside Alex Hardcastle, who directed Senior Year, friend Sam Kennedy, and actor Hugh Sheridan.

Four other snaps, however, were fan favourites as they showed the actress lying down on a yacht and showing off her impressive body in a low-cut turquoise swimsuit.

Rebel is enjoying a holiday after wrapping up Senior Year

"I'm stronger up against the ropes," she captioned them, in which she can also be seen biting a rope.

Fans couldn't help but compliment the star's physique, with one writing: "Someone dial 911... Rebel just set the place on fire."

A second added: "You look amazing," whilst a third loved her choice of swimwear: "That colour is lovely on you," they wrote.

Rebel finished filming Senior Year last week, and fans can't wait to see it! The film stars the Australian actress as a cheerleader trying to reclaim her high-school life after being in a coma for two decades.

The star is having the best time with her ftiends

The film will be set between 1997 and 2017 and tells the story of Ruby, the most popular girl in her high school who wakes up after a 20-year coma only to realise her life has passed her by.

As the official synopsis reads: "She's the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback and is well on her way to becoming the prom queen. Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all — until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and goes into a coma.

"Fast forward 20 years later and Ruby finally wakes up from her coma as a 37-year-old woman. She goes back to her high school and tries to assume her role as the star of her school. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen."