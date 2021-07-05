Rebel Wilson captivates fans in figure-flattering jumpsuit and metallic shoes The Pitch Perfect star made sure she made the most of the Fourth of July celebrations

Rebel Wilson has been enjoying some well-deserved downtime by the beach over the weekend, and she's been pulling out all the stops when it comes to her outfits.

The Pitch Perfect star shared a series of photos of herself modelling a stylish black jumpsuit on Sunday, which received a mass of compliments from her fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old shared pictures showing her dressed in a scoop-neck bodysuit featuring three-quarter length sleeves.

The ensemble was teamed with a waist belt, enhancing the star's slim physique, as well as a pair of metallic shoes.

Rebel's followers were quick to comment on the look, with one writing: "I literally gasped at these pictures. You look absolutely stunning," while another wrote: "You really look amazing Rebel!" A third added: "Rebel! Great outfit, I'm loving the belt."

Rebel has lost 75lb since deciding to focus on her health and wellbeing, sharing her fitness journey over the last year with her fans. What's more, the Cats actress made her mind and body a priority.

Rebel Wilson looked sensational in a figure-flattering jumpsuit

Through hard work and determination, she feels better than ever. Rebel revealed to People magazine: "My goal was never to be skinny. I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."

The actress was so committed to her health kick that she even hit her target weight goal a month earlier than planned.

The star has been hailed an inspiration for losing weight in a healthy way, and has been promoting positive body confidence with her fans.

The Pitch Perfect star has been on a health kick since 2020

In January, Rebel posted an uplifting message on Instagram, which read: "Rather than step on the scale, look at yourself in the mirror and be like 'damn girl… you're smart and talented and accomplished and perfect just the way you are."

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last year, meanwhile, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

Rebel is feeling happy and healthy

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time. "My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added.

"Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

