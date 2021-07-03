Rebel Wilson wears cropped top and low-slung jeans in unexpected outfit The star had fans falling over themselves

Rebel Wilson stunned fans with her appearance when she shared a video from the set of her new movie, Senior Year, wearing a hot-pink outfit with a nineties vibe.

The actress posted a clip on Instagram in which she was wearing a cropped tank top with denim flares and getting into a convertible Golf VW with her castmate, Angourie Rice.

Rebel captioned the fun video from her film: "Happy Wrap @angourierice. I love being your "senior". Ps if you haven’t seen Angourie in Mare of Easttown check her out on HBO #SeniorYear."

Her fans adored the sneak peek from the high school movie and wrote: "Well, well, if it isn't two of my absolute favourites," and another added: "You look stunning. Your hard work and commitment have truly paid off."

The latter comment referred to Rebel's 75lb weight loss during her year of health. She shed an unbelievable amount of weight and looks and feels better than ever.

There were numerous reasons she decided to make her health a priority and one of them was so that she could freeze her eggs.

Rebel shared a sneak peek of her new movie Senior Year

"I never properly considered wellness from all angles. But I was turning 40 and thinking about freezing my eggs, and the experts told me that the healthier I am, the better the process can go," she revealed.

However, Rebel recently hinted that things were not going as planned when it came to her fertility.

In a cryptic Instagram post, alongside a somber selfie, she wrote: "I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone," she began.

Rebel is starring in and producing the movie

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

Rebel – who split from her boyfriend Jacob Busch in February – froze her eggs even before the couple embarked on their relationship so she can potentially become a mother if, and when, the time is right.

