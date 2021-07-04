Rebel Wilson poses on beach in sun-kissed fourth of July photo The Pitch Perfect actress is so glam!

Rebel Wilson shared a new photo with her social media followers on Sunday as she relaxed on the beach – and they were quick to react!

The blonde beauty gave a sultry look to the camera in the selfie as she pouted her lips and wore a stylish pair of large sunglasses with gold trim.

The Pitch Perfect actress appeared to be lying on a towel with a sun umbrella above her and the beach, sea and bright blue sky in the background.

The star wore a short-sleeved waterproof top, which she had unzipped into a deep V-neck.

Rebel simply captioned the summery image with a beach emoji.

Her fans had a little more to say, however, and rushed to the comment section to share their approval for the snapshot.

Rebel shared the stunning beach selfie to Instagram

"I'm here for fit Amy," wrote one, adding a row of heart-eyes emojis. "Hottie," added another, while a third chimed in: "Beautiful."

Many other followers posted strings of hearts in response.

The previous day, the 41-year-old surprised her fans when she shared a video of herself in an unusual outfit that didn't seem to be her typical style!

However, there was a very good reason for that: the clip was from her upcoming film Senior Year, and it saw her wearing a hot-pink cropped tank top with denim flares and getting into a convertible Golf VW with her castmate, Angourie Rice.

Rebel's career is going from strength to strength

Rebel captioned the fun video: "Happy Wrap @angourierice. I love being your 'senior'. Ps if you haven’t seen Angourie in Mare of Easttown check her out on HBO #SeniorYear."

Her fans adored the sneak peek from the high school movie and wrote: "Well, well, if it isn't two of my absolute favourites," while another added: "You look stunning. Your hard work and commitment have truly paid off."

Rebel has lost 75lbs since deciding to focus on her health and wellbeing, sharing her fitness journey over the last year with her fans.

