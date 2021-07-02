Everything you need to know about Rebel Wilson's new teen comedy Senior Year We're seriously excited for this!

Rebel Wilson's new Netflix movie Senior Year has finally wrapped filming meaning the countdown until it lands on screens is finally on!

MORE: 79 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

The film stars the Australian actress as a cheerleader trying to reclaim her high-school life after being in a coma for two decades.

Want to know more? Keep reading for all the info you need on Senior Year…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson works up a sweat in unexpected mesh outfit on set of her new movie

What is Senior Year about?

The film will be set between 1997 and 2017 and tells the story of Ruby, the most popular girl in her high school who wakes up after a 20-year coma only to realise her life has passed her by.

MORE: Rebel Wilson reveals surprising secret behind 65lbs weight loss

MORE: Bridgerton themed Secret Cinema to come to London

As the official synopsis reads: "She's the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback and is well on her way to becoming the prom queen. Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all — until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and goes into a coma.

"Fast forward 20 years later and Ruby finally wakes up from her coma as a 37-year-old woman. She goes back to her high school and tries to assume her role as the star of her school. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen."

Are you excited for the film?

Rebel has also been entertaining fans with some behind-the-scenes snaps from the set of the movie on her Instagram account, which may have given away a few plot points! One recent post shows her in character ready for prom in a bubblegum pink gown, while another shows her wearing a similar-looking bodysuit. Could a dance number be in store?

MORE: Rebel Wilson wows in skinny jeans to break big news

Who will star in Senior Year?

Joining Rebel in the cast of what will surely become a high-school comedy classic are a whole host of Hollywood stars, including Alicia Silverstone and This is Us actor Justin Hartley. Details on their roles remain under wraps for now, but we can't help but wonder if they will be playing Rebel's character's former high school best friend and crush.

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone will join Rebel in the upcoming movie

It's also been speculated that Angourie Rice, who viewers will have seen most recently in HBO's Mare of Easttown, will be playing the teenage version of Rebel's character. In a recent Instagram post on Rebel's page, the two actresses can be seen wearing identical outfits as they filmed scenes outside a high school building.

Rebel and Mare of Easttown actress Angourie Rice twinned in identical outfits on set

The film will also feature Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland and former Saturday Night Live star Chris Parnell.

Is there a release date for Senior Year?

An official release date for Senior Year hasn't been announced yet, although Rebel has confirmed that viewers should expect to see the film land on Netflix sometime in March 2022. We can't wait!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.