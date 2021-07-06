Stacey Dooley shares intimate glimpse into romantic date night with Kevin Clifton The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

Stacey Dooley has treated her fans to a rare picture with her beloved boyfriend Kevin Clifton. The couple enjoyed a night at the movies on Monday - and they look more in love than ever.

The documentary-maker, 34, also posted a sweet clip of the pair giggling. She simply added a heart with an arrow emoji.

Alongside the snap, Stacey revealed the couple's hilarious sense of humour by writing: "Kev said my head looks like a garlic bulb. And now I can't unsee it."

Fans rushed to comment on their cuteness overload, with one saying: "You and Kev are my favourite celebrity couple. I love that you have no hang ups or pretences." Another simply wrote: "Beautiful couple."

The lovebirds met when partnered together on BBC dancing show, Strictly Come Dancing, in 2018 and confirmed their romance a few months after winning the competition. They have since moved into a new home together.

Stacey also uploaded this snap with Kevin

Stacey often sings her beau's praises on social media - however, the TV presenter recently joked that she won't marry Kevin as he would "end up divorcing her".

During an episode of her latest W show, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, Stacey confessed she is in no rush to marry the professional dancer, who has been married three times. "Kev and I have been together for two years," explained Stacey. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

