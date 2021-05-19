Stacey Dooley shares excitement over Kevin Clifton news The Strictly Come Dancing star is taking on a new role

Stacey Dooley was clearly delighted by some great news that her boyfriend, Kevin Clifton, shared with his fans on Wednesday.

The broadcaster, who met Kevin when they were paired on the 2018 series of Strictly, took to her Instagram Stories to share her pride in her partner.

Commenting on the dancer's latest career move, starring in a new stage production of Singin' in the Rain, the star shared a photo of herself and Kevin dancing in their London home.

A dinner table was set in the foreground and plenty of candles completed the romantic scene.

Stacey, who lifted the Glitterball trophy with Kevin, teased him by tagging him and captioning the photo: "If you need any advice re: dance, just shout!"

She then went on to share a heart-warming message, which read: "So proud! He's never tap danced before. As soon as he saw the audition, he ordered a tap board and shoes and booked lessons [heart emoji].

"We watched Singing in the Rain [sic] on Xmas Day and weirdly I said to him, you'd be a great Cosmo! Mad innit?!"

The 34-year-old finished the post by adding: "Well done Angel, off to plan my opening night's outfit."

Earlier in the day, Kevin announced that he would be starring in the production by sharing a promotional photo to Instagram which showed him wearing a suit and leaping into the air clutching a red umbrella.

"Ridiculously excited to announce I’ll be playing Cosmo at Sadlers Wells in Singin In The Rain. One of my all-time faves," he wrote.

His girlfriend was one of the first to comment, posting a row of heart and "100" emojis.

Kevin's former co-stars also rushed to congratulate him, with Oti Mabuse commenting: "THIS IS EPIC," alongside a series of clapping emojis.

"Go on Kev," Janette Manrara added, while Katya Jones wrote: "Massive congratulations!!!!! Perfect role for you Kev!"

Other fans chimed in with their congratulations, too, with their comments including: "Woohoo amazing," and: "Great news!!!"

