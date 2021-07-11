Lisa Rinna delights fans with brilliant video of husband Harry Hamlin dancing This is amazing!

Lisa Rinna is well-known for her incredible dance moves, she even competed on Dancing with the Stars, but it turns out her husband, Harry Hamlin, could be a hidden diamond.

The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star was enjoying some time on her luxurious yacht with Harry and some family friends, even though the weather had taken a small turn for the worse.

But that didn't stop Harry from taking to the bow of the boat and busting a few moves. His dancing was greeted with cheers by Lisa and her friends, as well as shouts of: "Go Harry!"

Harry looked stylish in the clip, as he rocked an orange T-shirt and grey shorts, while allowing a white shirt to billow around him in the wind.

Lisa had a very simple caption for her post, as she wrote: "Harry [expletive] Hamlin," and the video drove fans wild.

Dozens flocked to share their approval of Harry's moves, including global rap icon Nicki Minaj who jokingly posted the weary face emoji.

Another fan wrote: "He's too cute. Living his best life. Bless him," and a different fan added: "Still got it," and one more called him an "icon".

Harry's dance moves got a great reception

Although Harry was the one displaying his moves, usually it's Lisa who's rocking out, but in one recent clip, her husband ended up stealing the show from her!

In the video, the 58-year-old danced around her husband as he tended to some plants inside their enclosed garden.

Despite pulling off eye-catching moves, Harry kept his entire focus on his gardening, paying no attention to his loving wife.

Fans found the clip hilarious, as one posted: "You guys kill me," and another said: "Making us smile every time."

A third added: "I love that he just lets you dance away while he gardens. Fantastic," and a fourth wrote: "I'd love one day for Harry to turn around and start dancing."

Well, it looks like one fan partially got their wish!

Lisa loves busting a move - even if Harry pays her no attention

Lisa and Harry have been married for 24 years, and they celebrated their anniversary in March. To mark such a huge event, Lisa shared a black-and-white picture from their wedding celebrations.

In the snap, the happy couple looked jubilant as they walked arm-in-arm under a series of flowery chandeliers.

