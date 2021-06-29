Lisa Rinna delights fans with a hilarious peek into her married life That's how you sow the seeds of love

Lisa Rinna has constantly delighted fans of her adventures both in and out of the television screen with little nuggets of her life at her $4 million home.

MORE: Lisa Rinna's pool inside her $4 million home is far from what you'd expect

But when it comes to her married life with husband Harry Hamlin, there's a lot more to it than just the conventional notions of love. And sometimes, it involves yard work.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Rinna's kitchen inside her Beverly Hills home is so homely

In a hilarious clip she shared on her Instagram from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the two walk through Harry's carefully tended-to garden as he tells her about the variety of plants he grows.

In this instance, he talks specifically about broccoli, or broccolini, a smaller version of the vegetable. And he also shows his wife the marigolds he grows next to them.

MORE: Mariah Carey, Lisa Rinna and more extend the most heartwarming support to Britney Spears

RELATED: Lisa Rinna's kitchen inside $4million home is nothing like we expected

Lisa, who's usually not been as into her husband's gardening as he has, takes interest in what he's showing and even says "Wow!" in appreciation when he shows her one of his plants.

The RHOBH star took us on a walk through her husband's broccoli garden

"Let's say something happens, where would you wanna go?" the reality TV star says in a confessional at the end of the clip. "You'd wanna come to my house, you would. You just would."

MORE: Lisa Rinna celebrates anniversary with incredibly romantic wedding photo

The clip, which she captioned "My very own MacGyver," with several broccoli emojis to boot, proved to be a hit with her followers. "I always want to come to your house," Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn wrote. Teri Hatcher seemed to get into it too, writing, "So fantastic. I want lessons!"

Lisa and Harry have had several moments captured manning their enormous house and garden

Some fans started asking Harry for gardening advice, and a couple made extra suggestions, like "Uhhh can we have a series with Harry explaining how to do things!!!" and "Bravo, we need a show “Here comes the Hamlins” or “Home with the Hamlins.”"

Little moments of their married life have become sought after among Lisa's fans, on the show or off. And as cameras continue to take us through their stunning mansion, so too do we expect to get more comedic interludes like these.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.