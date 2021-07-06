Lisa Rinna puts on very risqué display after stunning nude photo The star knows how to turn heads

Lisa Rinna oozed confidence in a recent lingerie photoshoot which left her social media followers lost for words.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, set pulses racing with a clip of herself wearing a black bustier and stockings topped off with a long blonde wig.

She was tanned and toned and resembled German model, Heidi Klum, who she referred to in the caption. "Heidi is coming," Lisa wrote and her fans immediately began commenting.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Rinna's kitchen inside her mansion is nothing like you'd expect

"OMG," said many of her fans while others called her, "the hottest," and more demanded to know her workout routine.

"How many hours per week do you work out for these perfect legs?" one inquisitive follower asked.

Her sizzling showdown comes days after she shared a throwback photo of herself completely nude - with the exception of a pair of sunglasses.

Lisa was doing an impression of Heidi Klum

The artistic image was taken last year and she captioned it: "1 year ago. @christiancowan X @lespecs shot by @gregswalesart."

It sparked an equally astounding responser with Lisa branded: "Amazing," and the photographer, Christian Cowan, even admitted: "Honestly my favorite image we’ve ever done."

Lisa shared a bikini snap for 4 July too

Lisa's husband, Harry Hamlin, is the lucky man who has her attention and she recently gave a hilarious sneak peek into married life with him at their $4million mansion during a clip from her show.

Rather than a plush infinity pool at her Beverly Hills home, Lisa was faced with a "tacky" above ground pool which she was not enamoured with.

However, she admitted the secret to a happy marriage was to "let them be right" and to let them have their "tacky pool".

Fans and celebrities alike were LOL-ing away in the comments section, filling it to the brim with laughing emojis. "Not a single one of us is worthy of Harry Hamlin," one person wrote. Lyndie Benson joined in on the fun, writing, "Glad he isn’t on the gram. Harry!!!!! That pool" with an embarrassed emoji.

